Healthy Choice Wellness Corp’s (NYSEAMERICAN:HCWC) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on March 17th

Healthy Choice Wellness’ (NYSEAMERICAN:HCWC – Get Free Report) lock-up period will end on Monday, March 17th. Healthy Choice Wellness had issued 400,000 shares in its initial public offering on September 16th. The total size of the offering was $4,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on Healthy Choice Wellness in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company.

Healthy Choice Wellness Stock Up 13.2 %

About Healthy Choice Wellness

NYSEAMERICAN HCWC opened at $0.60 on Friday. Healthy Choice Wellness has a 12 month low of $0.47 and a 12 month high of $8.50.

Healthy Choice Wellness Corp. is a holding company focused on providing consumers with healthier daily choices with respect to nutrition and other lifestyle alternatives. Through its wholly owned subsidiaries, the Company operates: . Ada’s Natural Market, a natural and organic grocery store offering fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, health & beauty products and natural household items (www.Adasmarket.com).

Featured Stories

