Hedera (HBAR) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $8.15 Billion

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 14th. Hedera has a market cap of $8.15 billion and approximately $371.88 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Hedera has traded down 23% against the U.S. dollar. One Hedera coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000232 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.80 or 0.00022595 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00003185 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00006707 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00004856 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Hedera Coin Profile

Hedera (HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,217,580,821 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 42,217,580,820.64969582 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.18963973 USD and is down -3.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 324 active market(s) with $396,894,257.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

