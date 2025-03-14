Helios Technologies, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 14th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%.

Helios Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 13.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Helios Technologies to earn $2.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.7%.

Helios Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Helios Technologies stock opened at $35.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.22 and a beta of 0.90. Helios Technologies has a 52 week low of $34.93 and a 52 week high of $57.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Helios Technologies announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 24th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Helios Technologies from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered motion control and electronic control technology solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; hydraulic quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; motion control technology and fluid conveyance technology; cartridge valve technology; engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

