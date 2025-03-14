Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY) Short Interest Update

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 42.9% from the February 13th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at $20.36 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.97. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of $18.76 and a 52-week high of $23.83.

About Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies and beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Adhesive Technologies and Consumer Brands segments. The company offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; mobility and electronics; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

