Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY) Short Interest Update

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 42.9% from the February 13th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance
Henkel AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at $20.36 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.97. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of $18.76 and a 52-week high of $23.83.
About Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
