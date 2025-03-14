Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 47,600 shares, a growth of 510.3% from the February 13th total of 7,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 150,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:HESAY traded down $4.82 on Friday, hitting $266.96. 50,365 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,024. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a 1-year low of $206.66 and a 1-year high of $303.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $272.28 and its 200 day moving average is $243.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

About Hermès International Société en commandite par actions

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions engages in the production, wholesale, and retail of various goods. The company offers leather goods and saddlery, such as bags for men and women, travel articles, small leather goods and accessories, saddles, bridles, and a full range of equestrian products and clothing; ready-to-wear garments for men and women; and accessories, including jewelry, belts, hats, gloves, the Internet of Things products, and shoes.

