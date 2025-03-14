Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI) Reaches New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.18 and last traded at $24.08, with a volume of 26735936 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Hesai Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $5.80 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Hesai Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $5.50 to $18.40 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Hesai Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Get Hesai Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Hesai Group

Hesai Group Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Hesai Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Hesai Group during the fourth quarter worth $159,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Hesai Group during the fourth quarter valued at $168,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Hesai Group in the fourth quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Hesai Group by 11.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 5,186 shares during the period. 48.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hesai Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hesai Group, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions (LiDAR). Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles with advanced driver assistance systems; autonomous passenger and freight mobility services; and other applications, such as delivery robots, street sweeping robots, and logistics robots in restricted areas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hesai Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hesai Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.