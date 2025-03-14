HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 14,794 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 324,302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,794 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $41,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Single Point Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period.

Shares of ESGU stock opened at $120.24 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $108.40 and a 1 year high of $134.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $130.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.69. The company has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.408 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

