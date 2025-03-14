HighTower Advisors LLC Has $39.17 Million Stock Position in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 362,856 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,237 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of iShares Agency Bond ETF worth $39,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGZ. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 154,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,059,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $789,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 113.3% during the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 751,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,987,000 after buying an additional 399,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 351,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,828,000 after buying an additional 10,152 shares in the last quarter. 9.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Agency Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGZ opened at $109.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.43 and a 200-day moving average of $108.93. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $106.17 and a 52-week high of $110.89.

About iShares Agency Bond ETF

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

