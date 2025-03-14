HighTower Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 93,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,776 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $45,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of FDS stock opened at $426.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $459.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $463.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a PE ratio of 30.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.77. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $391.84 and a fifty-two week high of $499.87.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $568.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.14 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 33.92% and a net margin of 24.16%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $521.00 to $518.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $373.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $503.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $469.00 to $493.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $449.38.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

