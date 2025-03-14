HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 22,428 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 510,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,428 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $43,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new position in shares of Graco in the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Graco by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Graco by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 10,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Dundas Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Graco by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Dundas Partners LLP now owns 7,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. bought a new position in shares of Graco in the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Graco from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. DA Davidson set a $85.00 price objective on Graco in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Graco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Graco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Graco Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE GGG opened at $82.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.46. Graco Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.49 and a 12 month high of $94.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a PE ratio of 29.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.83.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.13). Graco had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 19.38%. As a group, analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Graco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 14th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 14th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.01%.

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

