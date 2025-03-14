Hill & Smith PLC (LON:HILS) Insider Acquires £19,414.68 in Stock

Hill & Smith PLC (LON:HILS – Get Free Report) insider Carol Chesney purchased 1,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,842 ($23.86) per share, for a total transaction of £19,414.68 ($25,148.55).

Hill & Smith Trading Up 1.7 %

HILS stock traded up GBX 32 ($0.41) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,894 ($24.53). The company had a trading volume of 188,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,423. The stock has a market cap of £1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,900.72 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,987.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.30. Hill & Smith PLC has a one year low of GBX 1,734 ($22.46) and a one year high of GBX 2,330 ($30.18).

Get Hill & Smith alerts:

Hill & Smith (LON:HILS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported GBX 122.60 ($1.59) EPS for the quarter. Hill & Smith had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 17.39%. Research analysts predict that Hill & Smith PLC will post 129.1287386 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hill & Smith in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HILS

Hill & Smith Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Our purpose is to create sustainable infrastructure and safe transport through innovation.

Hill & Smith PLC is an international group with leading positions in the supply of infrastructure products and galvanizing services to global markets. Through a focus on leading positions in niche markets we aim to consistently deliver strong returns and shareholder value.

Supplying to, and located in, global markets the Group serves customers from facilities in Australia, India, Sweden, the UK and the USA, building a presence in international markets, where countries are upgrading or improving their infrastructure as their economies grow.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hill & Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill & Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.