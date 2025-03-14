Hilton Capital Management LLC Invests $5.47 Million in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 24,897 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,473,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Avondale Wealth Management grew its position in International Business Machines by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 134.3% in the 4th quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at International Business Machines

In other International Business Machines news, SVP Robert David Thomas sold 26,543 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.01, for a total value of $6,715,644.43. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,387,221.07. The trade was a 37.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

International Business Machines Price Performance

NYSE:IBM opened at $245.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $227.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.74. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $162.62 and a 52 week high of $266.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.70.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 38.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IBM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.44.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

