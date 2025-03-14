Hilton Capital Management LLC Sells 21,073 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Hilton Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 159,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,073 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $9,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. MilWealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 145,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total value of $10,327,339.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 342,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,324,191.46. The trade was a 29.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 54,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total value of $3,882,079.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 246,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,520,662.64. The trade was a 18.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 313,423 shares of company stock valued at $22,263,071 in the last ninety days. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KO. TD Cowen upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.24.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of KO opened at $69.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $299.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.57. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $57.93 and a 12 month high of $73.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.37% and a net margin of 22.59%. On average, analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 82.59%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.