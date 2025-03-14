Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Trading Up 11.6% – Should You Buy?

Hochschild Mining plc (LON:HOC – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 11.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 224.50 ($2.91) and last traded at GBX 214 ($2.77). Approximately 3,920,262 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 2,845,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 191.80 ($2.48).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HOC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.89) target price on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 210 ($2.72) to GBX 200 ($2.59) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 285 ($3.69) target price on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Hochschild Mining to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.50) target price for the company in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 273 ($3.54).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 196.90 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 202.68. The company has a market cap of £1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 49.81, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.08.

We are a leading underground precious metals producer focusing on high grade silver and gold deposits, with over 50 years’ operating experience in the Americas.

We currently operate three underground mines, two located in southern Peru and one in southern Argentina. All of our underground operations are epithermal vein mines and the principal mining method used is cut and fill.

