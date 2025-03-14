Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Trading Up 11.6% – Still a Buy?

Hochschild Mining plc (LON:HOC – Get Free Report) shares were up 11.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 224.50 ($2.91) and last traded at GBX 214 ($2.77). Approximately 3,920,262 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 2,845,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 191.80 ($2.48).
Several equities research analysts recently commented on HOC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Hochschild Mining to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.50) price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.89) price target on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 210 ($2.72) to GBX 200 ($2.59) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 285 ($3.69) price target on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 273 ($3.54).
We are a leading underground precious metals producer focusing on high grade silver and gold deposits, with over 50 years’ operating experience in the Americas.
We currently operate three underground mines, two located in southern Peru and one in southern Argentina. All of our underground operations are epithermal vein mines and the principal mining method used is cut and fill.
