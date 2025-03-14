Hollencrest Capital Management Makes New Investment in Mach Natural Resources LP (NYSE:MNR)

Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Mach Natural Resources LP (NYSE:MNR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNR. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Mach Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Mach Natural Resources by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in Mach Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $412,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Mach Natural Resources by 13.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 138,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 16,725 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in Mach Natural Resources by 1,618.0% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 195,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,354,000 after purchasing an additional 183,870 shares during the period. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mach Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MNR opened at $14.35 on Friday. Mach Natural Resources LP has a one year low of $13.53 and a one year high of $21.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.74 and a beta of -0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Mach Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Mach Natural Resources

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Mach Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

In other news, Director William Wallace Mcmullen bought 5,161,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.50 per share, with a total value of $79,999,995.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 74,287,410 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,454,855. This trade represents a 7.47 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Mach Natural Resources from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Mach Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Mach Natural Resources from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th.

Mach Natural Resources Company Profile

Mach Natural Resources LP, an independent upstream oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Anadarko Basin region of Western Oklahoma, Southern Kansas, and the panhandle of Texas. It also owns a portfolio of midstream assets, as well as owns plants and water infrastructure.

