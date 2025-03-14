Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Shares Sold by Mondrian Investment Partners LTD

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lessened its holdings in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,507,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,012 shares during the quarter. Honda Motor makes up about 2.2% of Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $126,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMC. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new position in Honda Motor in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Honda Motor in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Honda Motor in the third quarter worth $36,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Honda Motor in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Honda Motor by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HMC opened at $28.85 on Friday. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $23.41 and a fifty-two week high of $37.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $45.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.61.

Honda Motor ( NYSE:HMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.37. Honda Motor had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The business had revenue of $36.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.31 billion. Equities analysts expect that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on HMC. UBS Group raised shares of Honda Motor from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Honda Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

