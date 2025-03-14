Hooked Protocol Trading 16% Lower Over Last Week (HOOK)

Hooked Protocol (HOOK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 14th. One Hooked Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000168 BTC on popular exchanges. Hooked Protocol has a market cap of $33.10 million and approximately $5.35 million worth of Hooked Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hooked Protocol has traded 16% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Hooked Protocol

Hooked Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 236,666,666 tokens. Hooked Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hookedprotocol. The official website for Hooked Protocol is hooked.io.

Buying and Selling Hooked Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Hooked Protocol (HOOK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Hooked Protocol has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 226,248,730.57573898 in circulation. The last known price of Hooked Protocol is 0.13706947 USD and is up 1.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 125 active market(s) with $5,022,705.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hooked.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hooked Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hooked Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hooked Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

