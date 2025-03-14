Horizen (ZEN) One Day Volume Tops $19.28 Million

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 14th. One Horizen coin can currently be bought for $9.53 or 0.00011210 BTC on popular exchanges. Horizen has a market capitalization of $151.62 million and approximately $19.28 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Horizen has traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.13 or 0.00037804 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00003560 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000198 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Horizen Coin Profile

ZEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 15,914,109 coins. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain.Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.”

