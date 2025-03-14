Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The business services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01, Zacks reports. Hudson Global had a negative return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 2.46%.

Hudson Global Stock Up 5.5 %

Shares of HSON opened at $10.79 on Friday. Hudson Global has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $19.70. The company has a market capitalization of $29.45 million, a P/E ratio of -9.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.05 and a 200 day moving average of $14.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hudson Global in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Hudson Global

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

