IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) Shares Sold by Amundi

Amundi lessened its position in IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Free Report) (TSE:IMG) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,431,961 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 75,949 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in IAMGOLD were worth $19,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 157.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,018 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 5,511 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.08% of the company’s stock.
IAMGOLD Stock Performance
NYSE:IAG opened at $5.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. IAMGOLD Co. has a twelve month low of $2.90 and a twelve month high of $6.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.87 and a 200-day moving average of $5.49.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
IAG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of IAMGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.57.
IAMGOLD Profile
IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.
