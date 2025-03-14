IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG) Director Buys C$41,450.00 in Stock

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) Director Christiane Bergevin bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$8.29 per share, for a total transaction of C$41,450.00.

IAMGOLD Price Performance

Shares of IMG stock traded up C$0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$8.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 747,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,840,321. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.93. IAMGOLD Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$3.94 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.68. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43, a PEG ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IMG. National Bankshares increased their target price on IAMGOLD from C$12.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Raymond James raised IAMGOLD from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Cibc World Mkts raised IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IAMGOLD currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$8.68.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

