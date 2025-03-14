ICON (ICX) Price Down 7.9% Over Last Week

ICON (ICX) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 14th. During the last week, ICON has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. ICON has a market cap of $108.36 million and $3.69 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ICON coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000124 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

ICON Profile

ICON (ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 1,066,282,837 coins and its circulating supply is 1,054,287,585 coins. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community. The official website for ICON is icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 1,066,211,954.9589072 with 1,054,282,226.7111384 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.0988163 USD and is down -0.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 144 active market(s) with $5,247,918.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

Buying and Selling ICON

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

