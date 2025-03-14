iCoreConnect Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCT) Short Interest Up 450.1% in February

iCoreConnect Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 254,700 shares, an increase of 450.1% from the February 13th total of 46,300 shares. Approximately 18.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iCoreConnect

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iCoreConnect stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in iCoreConnect Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 1.04% of iCoreConnect at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 13.42% of the company’s stock.

Get iCoreConnect alerts:

iCoreConnect Stock Down 9.9 %

ICCT stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,107. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.49. iCoreConnect has a 12 month low of $0.54 and a 12 month high of $35.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93.

iCoreConnect Company Profile

iCoreConnect Inc, a cloud-based software and technology company, provides Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) compliant cloud-based software as a service (SaaS) in the United States. The company’s products include iCoreRx, a HIPAA compliant electronic prescription software; iCorePDMP, a solution that checks the patient’s Prescription Drug Monitoring Program (PDMP) history before prescribing controlled substances; iCoreVerify and iCoreVerify+, a HIPAA compliant SaaS solution that automatically retrieves a patients insurance eligibility breakdown to verify their benefits in advance of their appointment and on-demand; iCoreHuddle and iCoreHuddle+, a tool to instantly reveal the revenue potential of each patient; and iCoreCodeGenius, a medical coding reference SaaS solution.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iCoreConnect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iCoreConnect and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.