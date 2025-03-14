IMI plc (LON:IMI) Insider Roy Twite Sells 49,259 Shares

IMI plc (LON:IMI – Get Free Report) insider Roy Twite sold 49,259 shares of IMI stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,962 ($25.41), for a total value of £966,461.58 ($1,251,893.24).

Roy Twite also recently made the following trade(s):

Get IMI alerts:

On Tuesday, February 11th, Roy Twite acquired 8 shares of IMI stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,935 ($25.06) per share, with a total value of £154.80 ($200.52).

IMI Stock Up 1.6 %

LON:IMI traded up GBX 31 ($0.40) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 1,977 ($25.61). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 396,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,236,326. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.33, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of £5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,933.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,842.07. IMI plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,630 ($21.11) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,090 ($27.07).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IMI ( LON:IMI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported GBX 122.50 ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter. IMI had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 11.46%. Equities analysts predict that IMI plc will post 137.9737609 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of IMI from GBX 2,250 ($29.15) to GBX 2,400 ($31.09) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on IMI

About IMI

(Get Free Report)

IMI plc is a specialist engineering company operating in fluid and motion control markets. We combine our deep engineering knowledge with strong applications expertise to develop solutions for the most acute industry problems. We help our customers become safer, more sustainable and more productive. IMI employs around 10,000 people, has manufacturing facilities in 19 countries and operates a global service network.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.