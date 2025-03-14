Impact Capital Partners LLC Invests $485,000 in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Impact Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,318 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Collier Financial bought a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
SBUX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.75.
Starbucks Stock Down 2.7 %
SBUX opened at $96.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $104.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.20. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $71.55 and a twelve month high of $117.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.99.
Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Starbucks had a net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 44.97%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.
Starbucks Profile
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Starbucks
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- 3 Undervalued Stocks You Can Buy at a Discount Now
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- AMD Stock: Can the PC Refresh Cycle Spark a Rally?
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Micron Stock Spikes 7%—3 Key Catalysts Behind the Move
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.