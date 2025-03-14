Ingenta (LON:ING) Hits New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Ingenta plc (LON:ING – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 56 ($0.73) and last traded at GBX 56 ($0.73), with a volume of 18800 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 56.50 ($0.73).

Ingenta Trading Down 0.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £7.89 million, a P/E ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 68.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 80.70.

Ingenta Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ingenta provides mission critical software designed to solve the unique problems faced by information and content providers. We tailor our suite of industry-specific technology products to create robust solutions to digitally distribute content and to manage our customers IP and content requirements.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ingenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingenta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.