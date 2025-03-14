Insider Buying: Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) Director Buys 8,758 Shares of Stock

Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Free Report) Director John S. Stafford III purchased 8,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.65 per share, for a total transaction of $14,450.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,060,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,349,938.85. This represents a 0.17 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Aware Stock Up 5.5 %

Shares of AWRE traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.64. The company had a trading volume of 32,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,550. Aware, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $2.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.74. The firm has a market cap of $34.67 million, a P/E ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 0.66.

Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Aware had a negative return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 44.06%. The company had revenue of $4.80 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aware stock. Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Aware, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AWRE Free Report ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 78,028 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.37% of Aware as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aware in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Aware Company Profile

Aware, Inc, an authentication company, provides biometrics software products and solutions for government agencies and commercial entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers biometric software solution, including Knomi, a mobile biometric framework which provides multiple biometric modality options; AwareABIS, an automated biometric identification system used for large-scale biometric identification and deduplication; AFIX suite used for small-scale law enforcement focused biometric identification; and AFIX Tracker for fingerprint, palmprint, and latent print identification, as well as AFIX Face, AFIX Verifier, AFIX Identifier, AFIX Comparator, AFIX Engine, and AFIX NIST Transaction Engine.

