Insider Buying: Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited (ASX:BEN) Insider Purchases 9,970 Shares of Stock

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited (ASX:BEN – Get Free Report) insider Travis Dillon purchased 9,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$10.05 ($6.32) per share, with a total value of A$100,198.50 ($63,017.92).

The company has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.14.

The business also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 30th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.72%. Bendigo and Adelaide Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.86%.

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited provides banking and financial products and services to retail customers and small to medium sized businesses in Australia. The company operates through Consumer, Business and Agribusiness, and Corporate segments. It offers a range of products and services, including personal and business banking, financial planning, commercial mortgages and unsecured loans, investment products, insurance, and superannuation.

