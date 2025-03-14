Insider Buying: Majedie Investments (LON:MAJE) Insider Purchases 3,000 Shares of Stock

Majedie Investments (LON:MAJE – Get Free Report) insider Jane Lewis bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 252 ($3.26) per share, for a total transaction of £7,560 ($9,792.75).
Majedie Investments Stock Down 1.2 %
LON:MAJE opened at GBX 248 ($3.21) on Friday. Majedie Investments has a 52 week low of GBX 215.06 ($2.79) and a 52 week high of GBX 282 ($3.65). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 264.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 247.43. The company has a market cap of £131.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87.
About Majedie Investments
Marylebone Partners combines investments from three complementary strategies sourced from around the globe into a single portfolio comprising hard-to-access special investments, external niche manager allocations and investments in publicly-listed companies.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Majedie Investments
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- 3 Undervalued Stocks You Can Buy at a Discount Now
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- AMD Stock: Can the PC Refresh Cycle Spark a Rally?
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Micron Stock Spikes 7%—3 Key Catalysts Behind the Move
Receive News & Ratings for Majedie Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Majedie Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.