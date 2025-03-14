Insider Buying: Majedie Investments (LON:MAJE) Insider Purchases 3,000 Shares of Stock

Majedie Investments (LON:MAJE – Get Free Report) insider Jane Lewis bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 252 ($3.26) per share, for a total transaction of £7,560 ($9,792.75).

Majedie Investments Stock Down 1.2 %

LON:MAJE opened at GBX 248 ($3.21) on Friday. Majedie Investments has a 52 week low of GBX 215.06 ($2.79) and a 52 week high of GBX 282 ($3.65). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 264.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 247.43. The company has a market cap of £131.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87.

Get Majedie Investments alerts:

About Majedie Investments

(Get Free Report)

Majedie Investments PLC is an investment trust founded in 1910 and managed by Marylebone Partners LLP.

Marylebone Partners combines investments from three complementary strategies sourced from around the globe into a single portfolio comprising hard-to-access special investments, external niche manager allocations and investments in publicly-listed companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Majedie Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Majedie Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.