Insider Selling: Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) CEO Sells 90,000 Shares of Stock

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) CEO John E. Kao sold 90,000 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total transaction of $1,382,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,093,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,150,016. The trade was a 4.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Alignment Healthcare Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Alignment Healthcare stock opened at $15.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -20.13 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.46 and a 52 week high of $16.25.

Get Alignment Healthcare alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALHC. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Alignment Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Alignment Healthcare by 146.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 6,286 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alignment Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on ALHC. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $15.50 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays upped their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alignment Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.83.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alignment Healthcare

About Alignment Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alignment Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alignment Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.