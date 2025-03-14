Insider Selling: Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) CEO Sells 90,000 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Mar 14th, 2025

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHCGet Free Report) CEO John E. Kao sold 90,000 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total transaction of $1,382,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,093,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,150,016. The trade was a 4.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Alignment Healthcare Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Alignment Healthcare stock opened at $15.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -20.13 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.46 and a 52 week high of $16.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALHC. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Alignment Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Alignment Healthcare by 146.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 6,286 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alignment Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on ALHC. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $15.50 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays upped their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alignment Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.83.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alignment Healthcare

About Alignment Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC)

Receive News & Ratings for Alignment Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alignment Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.