Insider Selling: Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB) Director Sells 2,543 Shares of Stock

Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB – Get Free Report) Director Andrew S. Bryant sold 2,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total transaction of $319,146.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,261 shares in the company, valued at $1,413,255.50. This trade represents a 18.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Climb Global Solutions Stock Performance

CLMB stock opened at $111.21 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $126.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.11. Climb Global Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.70 and a fifty-two week high of $145.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $512.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.18.

Climb Global Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Climb Global Solutions’s payout ratio is 16.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Climb Global Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 6th.

Institutional Trading of Climb Global Solutions

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Climb Global Solutions by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 232,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,496,000 after buying an additional 5,195 shares during the period. De Lisle Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Climb Global Solutions by 24.1% during the third quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 194,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,272,000 after buying an additional 37,747 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Climb Global Solutions by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 122,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,555,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Climb Global Solutions by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 95,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,066,000 after purchasing an additional 9,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Climb Global Solutions by 1.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,173,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. 49.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Climb Global Solutions Company Profile

Climb Global Solutions Inc operates as a value-added information technology (IT) distribution and solutions company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Solutions. The company distributes technical software to corporate and value-added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators under the name Climb Channel Solutions; and provides cloud solutions and resells software, hardware, and services under the name Grey Matter.

