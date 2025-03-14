Insider Selling: Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN) COO Sells 6,667 Shares of Stock

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) COO Anish Patel sold 6,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.44, for a total transaction of $142,940.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 323,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,931,766.40. This trade represents a 2.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Anish Patel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 7th, Anish Patel sold 6,667 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total transaction of $146,207.31.

On Tuesday, January 7th, Anish Patel sold 21,700 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total value of $524,706.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ELVN opened at $20.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.66 and its 200 day moving average is $23.82. The stock has a market cap of $991.35 million, a P/E ratio of -10.68 and a beta of 1.04. Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.90 and a 52-week high of $30.03.

Enliven Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ELVN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.07. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ELVN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Enliven Therapeutics from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Enliven Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.25.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 230.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Enliven Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in Enliven Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $112,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Enliven Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

