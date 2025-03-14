Insider Selling: Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEARCA:GSAT) CEO Sells 7,087 Shares of Stock

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEARCA:GSAT – Get Free Report) CEO Paul E. Jacobs sold 7,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total transaction of $156,977.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,084.10. This trade represents a 36.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Globalstar Trading Down 3.3 %

NYSEARCA:GSAT opened at $21.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.07. The company has a market capitalization of $40.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -714.00 and a beta of 1.07. Globalstar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $41.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on GSAT shares. B. Riley increased their target price on Globalstar from $4.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Globalstar from $14.85 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Globalstar from $75.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Globalstar

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Globalstar by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Globalstar by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 36,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Globalstar by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 14,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Globalstar by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 854,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 7,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. 18.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globalstar Company Profile

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications.

