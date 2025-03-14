Insurance Australia Group Limited (OTCMKTS:IAUGY) Short Interest Update

Insurance Australia Group Limited (OTCMKTS:IAUGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the February 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Insurance Australia Group Stock Down 0.2 %

IAUGY traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.76. 675 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 528. Insurance Australia Group has a 1-year low of $19.98 and a 1-year high of $29.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.37.

Insurance Australia Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.3772 per share. This is an increase from Insurance Australia Group’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Insurance Australia Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.30%.

About Insurance Australia Group

Insurance Australia Group Limited underwrites general insurance products and provides investment management services in Australia and New Zealand. It offers personal and commercial insurance products, including bicycle, comprehensive motor, commercial and motor fleet, commercial property and liability, construction and engineering, consumer credit, compulsory third party, directors and officers, extended warranty, farm, crop, livestock, home and contents, income protection, marine, veteran, vintage and classic car, boat, caravan, travel, life, professional indemnity, public and product liability, security, workers' compensation, motor vehicle, personal liability, business, and rural and horticultural, as well as reinsurance.

