Intact Investment Management Inc. Has $16.65 Million Holdings in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) by 43.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 902,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 271,430 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $16,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AGI. Old West Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Alamos Gold by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 485,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,689,000 after buying an additional 48,128 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Alamos Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $258,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Alamos Gold in the 3rd quarter worth $147,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Alamos Gold by 79.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,859,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in Alamos Gold by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 27,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. 64.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on AGI shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.06.

Alamos Gold Price Performance

NYSE:AGI opened at $24.91 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.65 and a 200-day moving average of $20.18. The company has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.10, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.15. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.06 and a 52 week high of $25.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $375.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.06 million. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 10.05%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alamos Gold Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.49%.

Alamos Gold Profile

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

