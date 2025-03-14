Intact Investment Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 313,460 South Bow Co. (NYSE:SOBO)

Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of South Bow Co. (NYSE:SOBO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 313,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,396,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SOBO. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in South Bow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $517,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of South Bow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT purchased a new stake in shares of South Bow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,787,000. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of South Bow during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,533,000. Finally, Meixler Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of South Bow during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $683,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on SOBO. Scotiabank upped their price objective on South Bow from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Wolfe Research downgraded South Bow from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut South Bow from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Tudor Pickering upgraded South Bow to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, TD Securities began coverage on South Bow in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, South Bow presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.67.

South Bow Price Performance

South Bow stock opened at $25.62 on Friday. South Bow Co. has a 52 week low of $21.12 and a 52 week high of $27.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.71.

South Bow (NYSE:SOBO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $488.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.87 million. On average, analysts expect that South Bow Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

South Bow Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. South Bow’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.11%.

About South Bow

South Bow Corp is a strategic liquids pipeline company. It is a new liquids-focused midstream infrastructure company. South Bow Corp is based in Canada.

