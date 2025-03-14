Intact Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 326,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,050 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $5,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in KeyCorp by 90.8% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in KeyCorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in KeyCorp by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KeyCorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KeyCorp Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of KEY opened at $15.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $13.11 and a 12 month high of $20.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.44. The firm has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.48, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.26.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 4th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently -273.33%.

KeyCorp announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, March 13th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KEY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on KeyCorp from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on KeyCorp from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on KeyCorp from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on KeyCorp from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at KeyCorp

In other news, Director Of Nova Scotia Bank purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.85 per share, with a total value of $892,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 162,983,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,259,509.10. The trade was a 0.03 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About KeyCorp



KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

