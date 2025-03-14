Intact Investment Management Inc. Takes $13.76 Million Position in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 542,080 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,763,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in CAE by 1.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,057,860 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $93,446,000 after acquiring an additional 77,489 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CAE during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,432,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CAE by 8.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,356,182 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,218,000 after purchasing an additional 103,081 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CAE in the third quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in CAE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $846,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CAE. Cibc World Mkts lowered shares of CAE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Desjardins raised shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of CAE from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of CAE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of CAE in a research note on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Shares of NYSE:CAE opened at $23.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.63. CAE Inc. has a one year low of $15.95 and a one year high of $27.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.72. The company has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.45, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.74.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. CAE had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 6.11%. Research analysts predict that CAE Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, the Oceania, Africa, and Rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments, Civil Aviation; and Defense and Security. The Civil Aviation segment offers training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; a range of flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as aircraft flight operations solutions.

