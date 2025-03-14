Integras Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Integras Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 811.1% in the fourth quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRWD. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler set a $347.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $506.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $398.78.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $332.53 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.81 and a 52 week high of $455.59. The firm has a market cap of $81.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 652.03, a P/E/G ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $385.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $340.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.67, for a total transaction of $1,802,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,459,423.38. This trade represents a 4.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 17,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.13, for a total transaction of $7,329,585.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 780,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,194,852.96. This represents a 2.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 100,315 shares of company stock valued at $38,387,254. 4.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CrowdStrike

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.