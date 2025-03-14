Integras Partners LLC Takes $1.50 Million Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Integras Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11,520.9% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,244,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,862,000 after buying an additional 8,173,293 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $389,029,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,465,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,935,000 after buying an additional 3,563,486 shares in the last quarter. Essential Planning LLC. lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4,992.9% in the 4th quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 2,454,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,794,000 after buying an additional 2,405,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 94.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,075,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,149,000 after buying an additional 1,975,432 shares in the last quarter. 23.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

SHY opened at $82.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.33. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $80.91 and a 1-year high of $83.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,755.45 and a beta of 0.01.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.2531 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.