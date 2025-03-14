Integras Partners LLC Takes $2.79 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Integras Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 25,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,792,000. Exxon Mobil accounts for 2.4% of Integras Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $108.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $109.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $471.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.83. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $103.67 and a 12-month high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 50.51%.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,989,570. The trade was a 10.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $149.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.25.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

