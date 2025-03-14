Intellinetics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INLX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Intellinetics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INLX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a drop of 45.0% from the February 13th total of 8,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Intellinetics Stock Performance
INLX stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $11.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,994. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.87 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.97. Intellinetics has a 12-month low of $5.85 and a 12-month high of $16.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
Intellinetics Company Profile
