Intellinetics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INLX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Intellinetics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INLX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a drop of 45.0% from the February 13th total of 8,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Intellinetics Stock Performance

INLX stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $11.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,994. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.87 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.97. Intellinetics has a 12-month low of $5.85 and a 12-month high of $16.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Intellinetics Company Profile

Intellinetics, Inc designs, develops, tests, markets, and licenses document services and software solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Document Management and Document Conversion. Its software platform allows its customers to capture and manage documents across operations, such as scanned hard-copy documents and digital documents, including Microsoft Office 365, digital images, audios, videos, and emails.

