Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 117.6% from the February 13th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Intertek Group Stock Down 1.4 %

OTCMKTS:IKTSY traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.03. The company had a trading volume of 69,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,581. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.28. Intertek Group has a 52 week low of $55.84 and a 52 week high of $69.97.

Get Intertek Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays upgraded Intertek Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th.

Intertek Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intertek Group plc engages in the provision of quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, Australia, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Consumer Products, Corporate Assurance, Health and Safety, Industry and Infrastructure, and World of Energy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intertek Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertek Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.