Intuit (INTU) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Intuit (NASDAQ: INTU) recently:
- 3/5/2025 – Intuit was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $660.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $640.00.
- 3/3/2025 – Intuit had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $750.00 to $765.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/3/2025 – Intuit was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 2/27/2025 – Intuit had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from $700.00 to $600.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 2/26/2025 – Intuit had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $785.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $765.00.
- 2/26/2025 – Intuit was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $730.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/26/2025 – Intuit had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $760.00 to $714.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/26/2025 – Intuit had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $760.00 to $726.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/19/2025 – Intuit is now covered by analysts at Redburn Atlantic. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 1/23/2025 – Intuit was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 1/15/2025 – Intuit was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $530.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/15/2025 – Intuit was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
Intuit Price Performance
Shares of INTU stock traded up $17.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $598.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,063,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,920,552. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $553.24 and a 12 month high of $714.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.14, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $598.85 and its 200 day moving average is $623.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.
Intuit Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.81%.
Insider Activity
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Financial Advisors now owns 1,639 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 627 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 393 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Intuit
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Rubrik Stock’s V-Bottom Reversal Signals a Major Rally Ahead
- What is the MACD Indicator and How to Use it in Your Trading
- How Super Micro Computer Stock Is Defying the Market Sell-Off
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- AppLovin vs. HPE: Which Tech Stock Can Bounce Back Faster?
Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.