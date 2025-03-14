Intuit (INTU) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Intuit (NASDAQ: INTU) recently:

3/5/2025 – Intuit was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $660.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $640.00.

3/3/2025 – Intuit had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $750.00 to $765.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/3/2025 – Intuit was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/27/2025 – Intuit had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from $700.00 to $600.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/26/2025 – Intuit had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $785.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $765.00.

2/26/2025 – Intuit was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $730.00 price target on the stock.

2/26/2025 – Intuit had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $760.00 to $714.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/26/2025 – Intuit had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $760.00 to $726.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/19/2025 – Intuit is now covered by analysts at Redburn Atlantic. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/23/2025 – Intuit was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/15/2025 – Intuit was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $530.00 price target on the stock.

1/15/2025 – Intuit was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of INTU stock traded up $17.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $598.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,063,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,920,552. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $553.24 and a 12 month high of $714.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.14, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $598.85 and its 200 day moving average is $623.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Get Intuit Inc alerts:

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.81%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.50, for a total value of $68,506.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,221,804. The trade was a 5.31 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.10, for a total value of $47,257,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,776 shares in the company, valued at $22,542,457.60. The trade was a 67.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 189,301 shares of company stock worth $121,470,200. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Financial Advisors now owns 1,639 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 627 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 393 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.