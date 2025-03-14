Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Acquired by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,913 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 994 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $7,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $476.78 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $364.17 and a fifty-two week high of $616.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $568.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $531.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.43.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, CFO Jamie Samath sold 94 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.11, for a total transaction of $53,684.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,502,019.30. This trade represents a 3.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Brian Edward Miller sold 8,900 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.07, for a total transaction of $4,317,123.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,793,033.06. This trade represents a 60.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 22,209 shares of company stock valued at $11,928,127 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ISRG. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $640.00 to $666.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $475.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $670.00 price target (up from $538.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $613.10.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.