Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) Short Interest Down 52.9% in February

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a drop of 52.9% from the February 13th total of 25,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 158,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $396,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 217,955 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 19,889 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 64,063 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 10,217 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 40,859 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 8,027 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust alerts:

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Price Performance

OIA stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.99. 13,229 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,014. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a 52 week low of $5.78 and a 52 week high of $6.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.38.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Dividend Announcement

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a $0.0291 dividend. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th.

(Get Free Report)

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.