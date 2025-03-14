Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.65.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho raised shares of Invitation Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Invitation Homes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th.

Invitation Homes Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of INVH opened at $32.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.34. The stock has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.03. Invitation Homes has a 12 month low of $30.13 and a 12 month high of $37.80.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The business had revenue of $659.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.71 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 17.02%. Equities analysts predict that Invitation Homes will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Invitation Homes

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Square LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 23,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

