Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Has $1.52 Million Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC decreased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,475 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,610 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,187,176 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $812,798,000 after purchasing an additional 346,369 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,515,198 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $598,801,000 after buying an additional 25,481 shares during the period. Provident Trust Co. increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 2,611,294 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $295,311,000 after buying an additional 213,566 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,870,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $211,529,000 after buying an additional 8,992 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,717,877 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $194,064,000 after acquiring an additional 397,278 shares in the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ TROW opened at $92.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.46. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.59 and a 1-year high of $125.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.70 and a 200-day moving average of $111.70.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.08). T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 29.61%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 55.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Arif Husain sold 4,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.27, for a total value of $449,318.24. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,021,136. This trade represents a 10.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $113.00 price target (up from $111.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.09.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

