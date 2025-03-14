Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Has $3.53 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,857 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,989,570. This trade represents a 10.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on XOM

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE:XOM opened at $108.58 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $103.67 and a twelve month high of $126.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $471.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.26 and a 200-day moving average of $113.73.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 50.51%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.